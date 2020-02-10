Rotary Club of Ladysmith presents Disaster Aid Canada with a cheque. Supplied by Disaster Aid Canada Facebook page.

Thanks to the help of multiple sources, the Rotary Club of Ladysmith has presented a $60,000 dollar cheque to Disaster Aid Canada.

The money will help with the wildfires in Australia and the flooding in the Cowichan Valley.

The Executive Director of Disaster Aid Canada, based in Victoria said the local rotary club has donated $4,000 dollars to support the firefighting effort in Australia.