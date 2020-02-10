Section of Cowichan Valley Trail washed out due to heavy rains. Supplied by the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Facebook page.

To say January was a rainy month is a gross understatement, as 440 millimetres of rainfall was recorded last month.

As a result of the heavy precipitation, the Cowichan Valley Trail between the Holt Creek Trestle and the 64.4-Mile Trestle has been closed indefinitely, due to unsafe conditions.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will conduct an assessment to determine the extent of the damage and will re-open this stretch of the trail only when it is safe to do so.

The January rainfall was 225 percent higher than what is deemed normal and most of the 440 millimetres fell in less than two days.