Growing Together Childcare Centre on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan. Kyle Christensen, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

School District 79 is receiving provincial funding to create nearly 120 new child care spaces.

The Cowichan School District will use the money to create three new school-based child care centres at Alexander Elementary, Mill Bay Elementary, and Palsson Elementary.

The new centres are expected to be open in September 2020.

Each centre will provide 37 licensed child care spaces – 12 infant or toddler spaces and 25 spaces for children aged three to five.

If a child comes from a family with a lower income, the centers will provide free snacks, as well as clothing, books, and blankets, if needed.

The school district will work with Sun Drops Supported Child Care Centre to make programming more accessible for children who need extra supports.