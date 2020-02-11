The Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is accepting applications in two windows, one closing on May 11, another opening in November.

This approach to accepting applications will allow the province to compare these applications over a fixed period of time.

Funding will be targeted at organizations and communities who are best able to meet childcare shortages and prioritize applications that promote childcare spaces as long-term community assets.

The province is going to prioritize projects with a cost per space of $40,000 dollars or less.

In the last 15 months, the provincial government has provided more than 10,400 new spaces through three space-creation initiatives, including the new program, Start-Up Grants and neighbourhood learning centres.