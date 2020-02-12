So, you want to date, but you have a fear of rejection and want someone to do the work for you?

That’s where online dating usually comes in for those people looking for love, but the Better Business Bureau cautions customers to be careful while using online dating sites.

Customers need to be careful of the limitations, costs, and terms of service, along with the potential that a match may be a thief.

Billing and collection issues, poor customer service, refund issues, advertising or sales practices account for many of the more than 1,100 complaints that the Better Business Bureau heard last year.

Criminals often pose as potential romantic partners, lead their victims on for a while, then claim they have major medical bills, or some other emergency that requires money.