The local state of emergency in the Cowichan Valley is over and operations at the Regional Emergency Operations Centre are coming to an end.

The state of emergency has been declared over following consultation between staff at the CVRD and Emergency Management BC.

It has been deemed that there is no further threat of flooding and flood victims are getting the support they need.

Recovery efforts across the region will continue.

Residents are encouraged to register for emergency notifications through the CivicReady mass communication system.