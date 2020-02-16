Approximately 450 Unifor and Public and Private Workers of Canada union members will be affected by a 30-day curtailment at the Crofton Mill, effective March 1.

The curtailment will affect pulp and paper production in Crofton and Mayor of North Cowichan Al Siebring said the local mill is out of wood fibre, something it needs to continue operations.

Fibre-receiving activities and other areas of the mill will remain open during the shutdown.