Another case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed in BC.

There are now seven people who have become ill from COVID-19 in the province, which makes for a total of 11 cases in Canada.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the latest victim is in his 40s and had close contact with case number six, a woman in her 30s.

Dr. Henry says others who were in close contact with them are in isolation and are being monitored.

The sixth case is a woman who had traveled to Iran.

Dr. Henry says health officials hope this virus will be like flu and other respiratory viruses that usually go away in early spring.