The Cowichan Valley Regional District has released the results of its community satisfaction survey.

Overall, more than 90 percent of people rate life in the Cowichan Valley is good or very good, with parks and trails the highest-rated and most important service delivered by the CVRD.

The survey began on November 20, 2019, and a total of 669 residents participated. It was done by Leger, a Canadian market research company, to determine satisfaction with the many services delivered by the CVRD.

Residents rated their overall quality of life as either good (46%) or very good (48%). Satisfaction with parks and trails remained highest of all the services polled and was identified regionally as the most important service delivered by the CVRD.

However, homelessness, as well as the cost of living and housing affordability are rising concerns for people in the CVRD.

Climate change is another concern, along with the Cowichan River, which ran so low in 2019 that water had to be pumped over the Cowichan Lake weir.

Aaron Stone, Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, says “we always appreciate learning where our organization is doing well and where we need improvement and this survey provides comprehensive feedback from our communities to help us.”

The CVRD has released a summary of the survey’s findings.