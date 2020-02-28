North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and the Community Policing Advisory Committee Society are hosting public meetings to discuss policing priorities and initiatives for 2020 and 2021.

People are invited to speak their minds and ask questions about policing and crime prevention at hearings in Duncan and Chemainus.

The Annual Performance Planning Town Halls will take place on March 4th and 5th.

There will be a presentation by police and the CPAC Society, then the public will be able to voice their concerns, ask questions, and suggest priorities.

Inspector Chris Bear of the local RCMP detachment says community input is important as they consider their plans and goals for the next year.

The meeting dates are at the Legion in Chemainus on March 4, and in Duncan at the Cowichan Community Center on March 5, 2020.

Doors open at 6 pm on both nights.