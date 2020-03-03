The North Island Hospital, Comox Valley, is pictured in a Goat News file photo from Jan.4, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

A Fraser Valley man in his 50’s, who recently returned to Canada from Iran has tested positive for Coronavirus, becoming the ninth case in BC.

There is added importance on washing your hands and personal hygiene in general, as this virus presents like the flu, but those who have it don’t show symptoms for at least five days.

However, the symptom-monitoring period is 14 days.

In case you need to self-quarantine for a number of days, it’s a good idea to stock up on food, medication, and support.

If you’re planning a trip, check out the Government of Canada travel site for travel advisories.