Members at RCMP detachments throughout the Cowichan Valley have heard reports of drug use and drug trafficking at area high schools recently.

Those reports prompted an investigation and officers with the North Cowichan/Duncan Street Crime Unit have determined that suspects were using a social media app to sell the drugs.

Two men, including one youth, were arrested recently after police seized MDMA (also known as Ecstasy), Benzodiazepine, and Shatter, a marijuana derivative.

Officers located an extendible baton and bear spray on the men.

Both were released with specific conditions and are set to appear in Duncan Provincial Court in May.