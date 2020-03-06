The new operations center for BC Transit in the Cowichan Valley officially opened Friday morning on Boal Road in Duncan.

It provides office space for administration, three maintenance bays with the capacity to expand to four, and can accommodate up to 50 buses.

BC Transit’s Vice President of Asset Management, Aaron Lamb, says the new operations and maintenance center will provide BC Transit with the space it needs to expand.

The new facility will support the Cowichan Valley Transit Future Plan.

The building cost more than 16-Million dollars, with over 80-percent of the financing covered by the provincial and federal governments.