Volunteer fire departments around the province are sharing $5 million dollars from a new provincial government funding program.

The money for equipment and training is coming from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is receiving $150,000 dollars, North Cowichan and Duncan are receiving $25,000 dollars each, and the Thetis Island Improvement District is receiving $25,000 dollars.

The funding is distributed through the Union of BC Municipalities.

A total of 102 proposals have been approved for the funding stream.

The goal is to help local governments and First Nations build resiliency with equipment upgrades and firefighter training.