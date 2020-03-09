The Cowichan Valley School district says there will be no international trips for its students during the coronavirus outbreak.

The school board held a meeting late last week to talk about the potential health threat for students traveling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The travel ban only affects one school at this time.

Frances Kelsey Secondary students had been scheduled to leave on the weekend for a trip to London, England.

The District has also released a memo to all staff and families regarding personal international travel and the process for the return of anyone from a high or medium risk region.

The recommendations in that letter mirror those given from the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

The letter has been sent to all staff and families and is available on the District website and Facebook page.

District 79 Chair Robyn Gray says they are “closely following the recommendations from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and the Ministries of Health and Education.”

Gray says the district is “constantly updating our information and continuing to look at the research and recommendations across the province and country as we work to ensure our schools remain a healthy place for our learners.”

District 79 schools will be closed for the next two weeks for Spring Break.