School children in the Cowichan Valley are enjoying a two-week break from school.

During spring break, the Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit are offering free bus rides for kindergarten to grade 12 students.

The free rides begin today (March 9) until Sunday, March 22.

Secondary school students will be asked to show student ID cards as they board the buses.

It’s called the School’s Out program and it covers local bus routes in the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

However, it does NOT include the buses on the 66 Duncan-to-Victoria route, the 99 Shawnigan Lake and Victoria buses, the number 44 service between Duncan and Victoria and the handyDART.