The Town of Ladysmith has lifted its Boil Water Advisory.

The results from two water tests show that the water supply exceeds provincial standards for safe drinking water.

Residents and businesses in the Town of Ladysmith, the Diamond Improvement District, and Stz’uminus First Nation can now drink and cook with tap water.

People are advised to run cold water faucets for one minute before using the water, run water softeners through a regeneration cycle and drain and refill hot water tanks set below 60 degrees Celcius.

Other tips include draining and flushing all ice-making machines in your refrigerator and changing any pre-treatment filters (under sink style and refrigerator water filters, carbon block, activated carbon, sediment filters, etc).