flames and smoke from a wildfire. Supplied by BC Wildfire Service Facebook page.

The provincial government is providing nearly $9 million dollars to local governments and First Nations throughout the province.

The funding will help British Columbians prepare their homes, businesses, and communities to put better safeguards in place to combat the threat of wildfire.

Cowichan Tribes is receiving $149,680 and the funding will help with planning, education, development, inter-agency cooperation, emergency planning, cross-training, and more.

The Stz’uminus First Nation is receiving $25,000 dollars to help with planning and cross-training.

North Cowichan is receiving $15,100 dollars to assist with education and FireSmart activities for private land.