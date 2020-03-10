Funding is coming to local school districts. Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.

The province is making BC schools a priority through a $217.7 million dollar investment.

The funding is aimed at maintaining schools, improving energy efficiency, and creating the best learning environments possible.

Funding this year is $32.3 million dollars higher than the amount in 2016-17 and includes an additional $12.2 million dollars from Clean BC.

This funding gives school districts more resources through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiencies.

Funding Amounts and Uses:

Gulf Islands School District (SD64) – $1,466,450

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

– Fire Suppression System upgrades at Mayne Island School

– HVAC upgrades at Pender Island Elem-Secondary, Salt Spring Elementary

– Roof replacement at Gulf Islands Secondary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

– LED lighting upgrade at Salt Spring Elementary

Cowichan Valley School District (SD79) – $1,352,640

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

– Roof replacement at Khowhemun Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Drinkwater Elementary, Tansor Elementary, Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary, and Somenos Elementary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

– Boiler upgrade at School District Core Building

Bus Acquisition Program (BUS)

– Four new buses

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68) – $1,340,000

School Enhancement Program (SEP)

– Dust Collection System upgrades at John Barsby Secondary, Ladysmith Secondary

– HVAC upgrades at Park Avenue Elementary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP)

– HVAC upgrades at Gabriola Elementary

Building Envelope Project (BEP)

– Building Envelope Upgrades at Dover Bay Secondary