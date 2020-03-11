Many first responders suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association is using horses to help with mental wellness.

Studies show that working with horses has many health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and heart rate, it alleviates stress and improves mental health.

The riding association is hosting a one-day workshop and is welcoming firefighters, paramedics, and police officers to work with horses in a low-pressure environment.

The workshop goes on March 21.