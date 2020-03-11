At 10:45 this morning the Trans-Canada Highway was closed to all traffic between Beverly Street and Drinkwater Road.

The incident happened in the 6000-block of the Trans-Canada and the highway was closed to allow air-ambulance to land.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Constable Pam Bolton said one man is in hospital.

“Further to a police investigation, it was determined that this was a workplace incident at an automotive dealership. The man was in stable condition and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries,” said Bolton.

The closure was in effect for about 45 minutes and caused major traffic disruptions.