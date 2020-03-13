Participants in the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver earlier this month are being asked to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health is notifying them about possible exposure to COVID-19 on March 6. A person who attended the conference from 2 pm to 4pm of that day has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is now recovering at home and Coastal Health says there’s no ongoing risk to the community or any further risk at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The risk to participants is considered to be extremely low, but those who were at the Pacific Dental Conference during that time period are asked monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days.