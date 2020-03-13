Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

The risk to the public of the COVID-19 virus has prompted the Cowichan Valley Regional District to set up an emergency operations centre.

In addition, he CVRD and its member municipalities are urging people to consider “their patronage at public facilities and determine whether their business with local governments could be conducted online or over the phone.”

The regional district is encouraging social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread.

CVRD Board Chair Aaron Stone says the district is taking direction from Island Health on the best practices during the outbreak and he advises people to pay attention to notifications from the provincial health authority.

The CVRD is asking people who are feeling unwell to stay at home and avoid public spaces.

The regional district also recommends avoiding physical contact, such as hugs and handshakes, keep your mouth covered when coughing and wash your hands thoroughly and often.

The CVRD says it will work with member municipalities, First Nations and the Vancouver Island Health Authority and will update the public on its response and any impact on service delivery.