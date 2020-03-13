The Cowichan Valley Regional District says this evening’s concert (Thursday, March 12) by Natalie MacMaster has been cancelled.

The performance by the Cape Breton fiddler was to be held at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

The CVRD says the decision is in line with a directive from the BC Provincial Health Officer regarding the cancellation of all public gatherings of over 250 people.

A spokesperson with the regional district says they received word of the directive in the mid-afternoon and were forced to make a hasty decision out of an abundance of caution.

The CVRD says “we do understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause our patrons.” However, it says the measures are necessary to protect the public and reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID -19 virus in public places.