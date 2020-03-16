BC Hydro lending help to those effected by COVID-19. BC Hydro Facebook page.

BC Hydro has launched a COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program to help customers during the pandemic.

The program allows customers to defer bill payments or arrange flexible payment plans without being penalized.

The utility is also offering customer crisis funding of up to $600 dollars to customers facing financial challenges because of illness, job loss, or the death of a family member.

The company has closed its walk-in customer service desk and suspended all non-essential business travel, site tours, and public meetings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

BC Hydro has ramped up cleaning procedures at worksites.