The Municipality of North Cowichan has followed the lead taken by the province and Island Health when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Cowichan has cancelled all programs, including swimming lessons, fitness, day camps, childminding at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.

However, the facility is still open for drop-in use.

The municipality has increased the frequency of cleaning at all of its facilities, with an alcohol-based cleaner.

All public hearings have been cancelled until further notice and staff are asking people to view the council meetings online, through a video-streaming service.

To limit the impacts of COVID-19, people are asked to cancel non-essential international travel, practice social distancing, and go into 14-day isolation after any travel outside of Canada.

Airports and border entry points have tightened security as the outbreak continues in Washington State and the wait period associated with applying for medical EI has been waived.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has set up a Regional Operations Centre to assess and respond to public safety risks associated with COVID-19.