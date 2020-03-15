Dr. Tam has asked Canadians to cancel or postpone international travel (stock photo)

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says controlling the spread of COVID-19 is every resident of Canada’s responsibility.

Dr. Theresa Tam is asking Canadians to take “strong action” and postpone or cancel travel outside of Canada immediately including the United Sates, while stopping short of closing the borders.

Additionally, she is asking all Canadians returning from international travel to take the additional action of self-isolation for 14 days, regardless of whether you are showing symptoms.

Tam asked all Canadians to avoid large public gatherings and practice social distancing.

There are 313 cases of COVID-19 to date across Canada.

Close to 25,000 people have been tested.