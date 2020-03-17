The Cowichan Valley Regional District is closing recreation facilities and community centres today, until further notice.

The regional board made the decision at a special meeting on Monday.

Administrative offices will stay open, but the CVRD will be looking at the further reduction of services in the days to come.

The facilities affected are the Cowichan Community Centre, Kerry Park Recreation Centre, Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, Cowichan Lake Sports Arena, Honeymoon Bay Community Hall, Mesachie Lake Hall, Youbou Community Hall, Saltair Community Centre, and all washroom facilities in CVRD parks

Licensed childcare at Elsie Miles School in Shawnigan Lake and the Saltair Community Centre will close on Wednesday.

Canada Post offices at the Honeymoon Bay Community Hall and Mesachie Lake Hall will remain open until further notice.

CVRD Chair Aaron Stone says the board and staff recognize “these exceptional times require exceptional measures to reduce to the exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

Stone urges people to stay home as much as possible, “and stay tuned for updates from public health agencies on this rapidly-evolving situation.”