Cowichan Valley School District Superintendent Robyn Gray says transitioning from in-class teaching for kindergarten to grade 12 students is a fundamental shift in education delivery, and the district will need time to get alternatives set up.

She says many District 79 staff were out of the country while the travel advisories and self-isolation measures were announced and are currently self-isolating.

Gray says staff who will be helping put these detailed educational alternatives together will not be ready for a while.

She says it’s important to recognize the methods will not look the same as, or replace traditional in-class instruction.