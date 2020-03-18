Island Health Limiting Visitors to its Facilities
Cowichan District Hospital. Supplied by Google Maps.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Health is limiting the number of visitors to its facilities, effective immediately.
In partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control, Island Health is urging the public to practice social distancing.
No visitors who is feeling unwell with a fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, or diarrhea may visit any Island Health facility.
Finally, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with someone infected with the virus during the previous 14 days MUST NOT visit patients or residents at any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.
Long-term care homes are accepting only essential visits.
Restrictions:
- Hospital Emergency Departments, Intensive Care/Critical Care areas: ONE adult caregiver/support person a day
- Perinatal Unit: ONE adult caregiver/support person a day
- Neonatal ICU: TWO adult caregivers/support persons a day
- Inpatient Pediatric and Adult Areas (with routine precautions in place): TWO adult caregivers/support persons a day
- Inpatient Areas (additional precautions in place): ONE adult caregiver/support person a day
- Primary and Urgent Care: ONE adult caregiver/support person a day
- Palliative/end of life: Patient and family needs will be accommodated along with consultation with infection prevention and control
- Outpatient Clinics: ONE adult caregiver/support person a day
- Long-term care homes: Essential visits only