British Columbia has now declared a provincial state of emergency as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth made the announcement at a news conference in Vancouver.

The declaration of a state of emergency means that the coordination of federal, provincial and municipal resources is enabled to secure critical supply chains and to ensure people have access to goods and supplies.

Farnworth says there is no need for the hoarding of food as the supply chains are working.

He calls it an “all hands on deck approach.”

On Tuesday, the province declared a public health emergency over the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The legislature will return for a limited session on Monday to pass emergency legislation.