Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have announced another 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in BC, bringing the total to 231.

No new deaths were announced.

Sixteen cases have been confirmed on Vancouver Island and 144 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Five locations around the province test for COVID-19 and Dix says it’s believed that approximately 17-thousand people have been tested.

Thirteen people are hospitalized and seven are in intensive care. Five people have recovered.

Close to a million British Columbians have used the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, more than 18-hundred people have used the 1-888-COVID19 phone line and between three thousand and four thousand people are using the 8-1-1 line a day.

Dix urges British Columbians to self-isolate.

Earlier today, BC’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth declared a state of emergency, one day after a public health emergency was issued.