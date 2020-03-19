All local government offices are closing in the Cowichan Valley, including the Cowichan Valley Regional District, North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, and Lake Cowichan administrative offices to the public.

The CVRD offices in Duncan closed at the end of the work day today.

Staff who are able to work from home are now doing so, however those who provide essential service delivery and coordination with the Regional Emergency Operation Centre will continue working from the Duncan offices.

Core land use services including bylaw enforcement, development planning, and building inspection will attempt to deliver service remotely and in the community.

New building permit and development applications will be scaled back indefinitely.

All recycling centres and solid waste collection will continue operations with minor changes to help safeguard the public and staff.

For information on the CVRD’s response to the pandemic, click here.