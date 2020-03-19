Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will have the border closed to non-essential travel by Friday night.

The Prime Minister says they are close to finalizing the details with Border Services and the U.S in the next day-and-a-half.

Essential workers and trade will still be able to cross the border in order to keep services and goods flowing between the two countries.

During his daily update, the Prime Minister thanked the scientists and researchers working around the clock to find a vaccine to cure COVID-19 and thanked all health care workers.