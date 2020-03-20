The Cowichan Valley Regional District has completed a detailed assessment is further cutting back non-essential services in an effort to keep employees safe.

The CVRD says it will focus on delivery of essential services such as fire and first responders, 911 and fire communications, water and sewer services, solid waste management, emergency management, communications, facility security, administration such as IT, finance, human resource management, risk management and governance.

Parks and trails remain open, but washrooms in parks are closed. Parents should exercise caution when allowing children to use playground equipment. CVRD staff will continue to maintain parks.

Recreation facilities and community centres remain closed until further notice.

There are some non-essential services the CVRD will continue to offer in a limited capacity.

It will process existing development applications, and consider site inspections on a case-by-case basis. No new development applications will be accepted and no in-person meetings will be scheduled, nor will new building permit applications be accepted.

Building inspection staff will process existing applications, but inspections with only be performed with the site supervisor or a designated person present. No occupied buildings will be inspected.

Bylaw and animal control staff will be available to investigate serious bylaw infractions and dangerous animal complaints.