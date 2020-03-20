Photograph of Woman in a Laboratory by Ani Kolleshi

Island Health is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at the University of Victoria and Commonwealth Place in Saanich.

VIHA says students attending three psychology classes at the University of Victoria on March 12, may have been exposed.

People who went to the swimming pool on March 12, or attended a kickboxing class March 15, at Saanich Commonwealth Place may have been exposed.

Island Health says a medical health officer has concluded the risk was low to the people who were at those locations.

Other recreational facilities at Saanich Commonwealth Place were not affected.

Additional information on the possible exposure times and dates is available at the Vancouver Island Health Authority website.