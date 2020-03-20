Cowichan Valley School District board chair Candace Spilsbury says they are “preparing for educational continuity” while in-class instruction is suspended by the provincial government.

She says during the next few weeks district staff will create a path forward to best support students.

Spilsbury says it will not look the same as in-class instruction and that will not truly replace classroom teaching

She also says students who are graduating in June “will be provided special attention.”

Spilsbury believes it’s important for the community to know the preparations are underway to resume teaching “as quickly as possible.”

She says they are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by allowing district staff to work from home.