There are 74 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, including one new death, bringing the total fatalities to ten.

The new death is linked to what has become the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic in BC, the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ordered that personal service establishments close, that includes spas, salons, tattoo and massage parlours.

Restaurants are ordered to stop providing dine-in options and move instead to delivery and take-out service.