Centennial Park Playground is closed. Supplied by City of Duncan.

The City of Duncan is closing the playground at Centennial Park in the hopes of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

City staff is not able to regularly sanitize the play equipment at Centennial Park and ask the public to avoid using this equipment.

The City asks people to consider other activities while ensuring social distancing measures are followed.

This follows measures up-island, as the City of Parksville closed all of its playgrounds.