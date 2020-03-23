BC Unveils Massive Economic Action Plan
Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.
Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James have announced a $5 billion dollar economic action plan.
The package includes $2.8 billion for BC residents and $2.2 billion for businesses.
Breaking the package down further, $1.1 billion is going toward workers and family, there is a one-time $1,000 tax-free benefit for British Columbians who can’t work during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The person must be eligible for the federal care benefit and employment insurance.
$1.7 billion dollars will be invested in essential services, that includes funding for the healthcare system and supports British Columbians who are struggling to make rent.
The province is hitting the pause button on student loan payments until September 30 and BC Hydro customers can defer bill payments with no penalty.