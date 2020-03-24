Western Forest Products has announced that it will shut down production for one week because of the coronavirus.

The company says it will halt production at mills currently operating due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time Western Forest Products will re-evaluate business conditions to determine when operations will resume.

Packaging and shipping of lumber products will continue as needed by customer requirements.

Meanwhile, Western Forest Products says the ongoing curtailments at the Cowichan Bay and Ladysmith sawmills are expected to remain in place due to limited log supply and weak market demand.