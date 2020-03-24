Massive Layoffs at Transat AT Incorporated
Victoria International Airport. Supplied by the Victoria International Airport Facebook page.
It’s a sign of the times, as Transat AT Incorporated has laid off about 3,600 people, or 70 percent of its workforce on a temporary basis.
As non-essential travel around the world grinds to a halt, this decision is not going to raise too many eyebrows.
While some layoffs are immediate, others will take effect in up to a month.
The company said operations are stopping on a gradual basis to repatriate Canadians home from abroad.
Transat AT Incorporated flies into Victoria.