It’s a sign of the times, as Transat AT Incorporated has laid off about 3,600 people, or 70 percent of its workforce on a temporary basis.

As non-essential travel around the world grinds to a halt, this decision is not going to raise too many eyebrows.

While some layoffs are immediate, others will take effect in up to a month.

The company said operations are stopping on a gradual basis to repatriate Canadians home from abroad.