The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee say postponing the Summer Olympics provides athletes the clarity they need for the immediate future.

They issued a joint statement to say we can now concentrate on our collective health and wellbeing and take all necessary steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will not be held this summer because of the pandemic.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Shinzo Abe agreed to a one-year postponement

The Olympics were to have started on July 24th in Tokyo, but there is no official date set for the games in 2021.

In a joint statement, they say it’s necessary to “safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”