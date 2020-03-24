The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee say postponing the Summer Olympics provides athletes the clarity they need for the immediate future.

They issued a joint statement to say we can now concentrate on our collective health and wellbeing and take all necessary steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will not be held this summer because of the pandemic.

The Olympics were to have started on July 24th in Tokyo, but there is no official date set for the games in 2021.

In a joint statement, they say it’s necessary to “safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”