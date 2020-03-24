A landmark in Victoria is closing temporarily because of the coronavirus.

The Empress Hotel, part of the Fairmont Hotel Chain, will close to guests beginning tomorrow.

In a brief statement, the hotel says it must support local authorities in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and therefore made the difficult decision to close.

There is no indication of how long the closure might last.

The Empress Hotel opened in January of 1908 on Government Street overlooking Victoria’s Harbour and close to the provincial legislature.

The hotel is world-famous for its traditional English style afternoon tea.

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is a Canadian chain of luxury hotels which operates in 24 countries.