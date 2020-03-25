Canadians will soon be able to access federal money to help ease financial stress caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) will replace what was announced last week in order to streamline the process of getting money to Canadians.

The CERB will put $2,000 a month for the next four months into the pockets of people who are unemployed, sick or quarantined, caring for someone who is ill or taking care of children.

An online portal will be launched and after applying for relief, it will be 10 days when people will see the money.

Almost a million people applied for Employment Insurance across Canada last week.