For the first time since 1946, the Swiftsure International Yacht Race will not be held.

The Swiftsure Committee and Royal Victoria Yacht Club board members have decided it would be too risky to continue with preparations for the 2020 race this because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The race committee posted a notice on its website saying “it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s event due to the increasing threat of the COVID-19 virus.”

The organizers feel the risks associated with transmission of the virus to participants, supporters, and to volunteers “is just too great, given the serious attention of our governments and health authorities.”

The Royal Victoria Yacht Club Swiftsure Committee will now turn its attention to organizing the 2021 race.