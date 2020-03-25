CVRD Board Defers Decision on Pay Raise Until May
CVRD office in Duncan. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff).
The CVRD deferred a decision to give the electoral area directors an $11,167 dollar raise until May.
The board amended the date this pay raise would take effect, changing the date of implementation from April 1 to October 1.
The CVRD board also approved increasing both director expenditures and reserve transfers by $35,000 dollars, amended from the original amount of $100,000.