The Cowichan Valley Regional District has now closed tennis and sports courts, off-leash dog parks, picnic shelters, playgrounds, and other park facilities in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Trails remain open and the CVRD is urging people to remain two-metres apart and to avoid places that are too crowded to maintain proper social distancing.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District, as well as municipalities such as Duncan and North Cowichan, and School District 79, are unable to regularly sanitize surfaces, such as playground equipment, to keep them at a standard of cleanliness needed for safe use by the public.

The CVRD has placed signs at park and trail entrances to remind people of the need for social and physical distancing.

Brian Farquhar, the Manager of Parks and Trails for the Cowichan Valley Regional District, says the public needs to respect the closures and only use parks and trails that are still accessible if they are healthy and following the guidelines that have been posted.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has a COVID-19 information page on its website.