The Victoria to Maui yacht race is the latest to fall victim to COVID-19.

Race organizers say it’s in the best interests of competitors and others to cancel the Victoria to Maui race that was scheduled to begin in July.

Most of the training courses and qualifying events leading up to the race have already been canceled.

The Provincial Health Officer says people must practice social distancing and only essential travel is recommended.

As borders are closed and quarantine requirements are in place the international race cannot go ahead.

The Victoria to Maui yacht race is held in even number years, beginning in Victoria and covering more than 42-hundred kilometres to Lahaina, near Maui in Hawaii.