Duncan Food Bank to Distribute Hampers Today
Photograph by Juice FM news
The food bank in Duncan will open today for two hours to distribute food hampers.
The doors open at 11 am and close at 1 pm.
People wishing to get a hamper can sign up starting at 9 am or call the food bank at 250-746-1566.
The Cowichan Basket Society says other services offered by the food bank will gradually resume, starting next week.
A COVID-19 related concern prompted the Society to close the food bank earlier this week.