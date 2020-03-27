The food bank in Duncan will open today for two hours to distribute food hampers.

The doors open at 11 am and close at 1 pm.

People wishing to get a hamper can sign up starting at 9 am or call the food bank at 250-746-1566.

The Cowichan Basket Society says other services offered by the food bank will gradually resume, starting next week.

A COVID-19 related concern prompted the Society to close the food bank earlier this week.